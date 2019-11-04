LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. LYFT’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,364,920 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 451.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

