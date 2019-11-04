LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at UBS Group

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LYFT from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $8,364,920.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.