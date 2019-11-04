LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LYFT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LYFT from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded LYFT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,277,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,364,920.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT during the third quarter valued at about $4,367,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LYFT by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,132 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LYFT by 20,263.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 116,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,110 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.