Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $41,051.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00220615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01393417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, HADAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

