Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), approximately 328,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.84).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,237.27.

About Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnit PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnit PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.