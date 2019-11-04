Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

SNPS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.70. 20,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.