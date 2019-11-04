Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judd Dayton bought 40,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $394,953.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.