Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 63.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 319,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 427.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 527.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,921. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,711,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,568. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

