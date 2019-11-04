Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 96 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of VMware by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 61,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,416 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.77. 403,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $168.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,390 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,950,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,443,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,397 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura set a $114.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

