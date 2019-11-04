Malaga Cove Capital LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

