Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$22.20 billion during the quarter.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$18.33 and a 1-year high of C$25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.64.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total value of C$313,357.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,578.75. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$43,123.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.08.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.