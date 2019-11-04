Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.27. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 10,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

