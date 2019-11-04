MARK.SPACE (MRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $17.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000470 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace.

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

