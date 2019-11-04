Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,789. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

