Martin Midstream Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $198.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.28.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant purchased 470,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 476,021 shares of company stock worth $4,662,144. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

