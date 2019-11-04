Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 6.6%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.80, 10,027,845 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,251,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $912,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,933 shares of company stock worth $5,925,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after buying an additional 5,619,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,265,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,888,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

