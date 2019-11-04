Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

DOOR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

