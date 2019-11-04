MassGrid Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, MassGrid has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $16.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,632,016 coins and its circulating supply is 75,170,914 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

