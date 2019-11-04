Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Matrix Service has set its FY 2020 guidance at $1.10-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.10-1.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $508.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

