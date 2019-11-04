MDC Partners (MDCA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,793. MDC Partners has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

