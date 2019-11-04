Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 13,960 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 94.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $229,491.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,501 shares of company stock worth $5,149,785 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

