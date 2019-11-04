Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $282,000 Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Capri were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capri by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

