Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 40.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

