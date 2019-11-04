Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Buys 121,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.