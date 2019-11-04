Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.56.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $490.00 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $698.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $581.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

