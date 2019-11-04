Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.86

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,332,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

