Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MERC shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 297.3% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 505,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377,928 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 340,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 335,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $800.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.76.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.