Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

MMSI stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $138,612.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,637.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,013 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

