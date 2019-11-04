Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price Up 6%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $25.61, approximately 76,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 850,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $138,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,298 shares in the company, valued at $487,637.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 384,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.