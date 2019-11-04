Metal Reaches Market Cap of $20.27 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $13.77 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Upbit and Binance. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.01382229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00124539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

