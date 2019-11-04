Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €15.40 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.40 ($17.91) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.34 ($16.68).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.09. Metro has a 12-month low of €10.57 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.71.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

