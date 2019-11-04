MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.