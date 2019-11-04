MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 6,307,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,088. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

