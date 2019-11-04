Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 2,859 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $628,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 444 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $14,887.32.

On Friday, September 20th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 9,972 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $330,970.68.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $35,577.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $2,534.22.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,484 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $114,867.48.

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.44. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

