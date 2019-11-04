Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.24. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

