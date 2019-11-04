Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 190,319 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total value of $967,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

