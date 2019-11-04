Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $143.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,093.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.