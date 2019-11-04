Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $72.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,808,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,077 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $42.81. 363,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769,102. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.