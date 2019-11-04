Millburn Ridgefield Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. 27,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,535. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

