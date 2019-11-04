Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company's pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson's disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. "

10/26/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/18/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $4.62 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

