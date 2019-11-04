Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after buying an additional 7,196,865 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $138,386,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,123.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after buying an additional 3,774,593 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 2,345,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after buying an additional 2,205,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

