Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after buying an additional 94,963 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $537.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.46 and a 52 week high of $555.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.21.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $610.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

