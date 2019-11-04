Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $99,951.40. Also, SVP Ian Clements purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $46,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $232,684.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.83). Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

