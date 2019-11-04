Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 235,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,487. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

