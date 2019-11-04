MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) versus McorpCX (NYSE:MCCX) Head to Head Survey

McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get McorpCX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for McorpCX and MiX Telematics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 0 0 1 4.00

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.09%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than McorpCX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McorpCX and MiX Telematics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McorpCX $3.99 million 0.36 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A MiX Telematics $136.46 million 2.11 $14.75 million $0.75 17.04

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than McorpCX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MiX Telematics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. McorpCX does not pay a dividend. MiX Telematics pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

McorpCX has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McorpCX and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McorpCX -6.40% -15.87% -12.75% MiX Telematics 11.80% 15.19% 11.10%

Summary

MiX Telematics beats McorpCX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for McorpCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McorpCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.