Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 682,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 197,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 357,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,893,000 after acquiring an additional 120,885 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

BKNG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,030.78. 3,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,010.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,894.39. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

