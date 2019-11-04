Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $528,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.