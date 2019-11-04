Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 16.7% Higher

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14, 151,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 73,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gene Salkind purchased 175,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.02 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.