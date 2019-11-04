Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MODN opened at $30.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.52. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,635.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $112,995.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $237,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

