Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.